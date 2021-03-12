DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $79.27

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and traded as high as $85.06. DBS Group shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 30,589 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

