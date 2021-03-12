DDKoin Market Cap Hits $1.28 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $36,338.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023912 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006827 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001272 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001080 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

