Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) One Day Volume Hits $2,181.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $175,044.20 and approximately $2,181.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning's total supply is 272,937,007 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

