Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Down 1.3% This Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0888 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $26.42 million and approximately $742,931.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00049226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.00648730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00065229 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,654,979 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

