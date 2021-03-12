Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

2/26/2021 – Denali Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

2/19/2021 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denali possesses an impressive portfolio of targeted therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. However, the company does not have any approved products in its portfolio yet, and hence any pipeline setback will be detrimental to its growth prospects. Moreover, it is highly dependent on its partners for a major chunk of funding for pipeline development. Nevertheless, the company’s pipeline progress has been impressive and it has formed strategic collaborations with bigwigs like Sanofi, Biogen and Takeda to advance its pipeline. Notably, it has formed a collaboration with Biogen to co-develop and co-commercialize its small-molecule inhibitors of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) for Parkinson’s disease, which provides the company with an influx of cash. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

2/10/2021 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

DNLI opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,432,773.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,586,166 shares of company stock worth $171,137,870 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

