Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,432,773.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $102,642.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,586,166 shares of company stock worth $171,137,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,734,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

