Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) shares rose 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 959,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 819,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

DENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Get Denny's alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.95, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after buying an additional 1,367,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after buying an additional 1,269,829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.