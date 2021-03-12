Dent Trading Up 47.3% This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $234.62 million and $53.16 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00647191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dent Profile

DENT is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,688,135,748 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

