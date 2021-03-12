Desire Price Tops $0.0011 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Desire has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $11,632.31 and approximately $30,714.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,635.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,755.97 or 0.03100493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.05 or 0.00383249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.30 or 0.00962826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $220.01 or 0.00388464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.00347032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00248518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020928 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “





