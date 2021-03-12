Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Announces Earnings Results

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

DESP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 9,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,221. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

