Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to Buy

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 550 ($7.19). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 496 ($6.48).

Rentokil Initial stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 467.40 ($6.11). 2,460,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,235. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 500.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 521.31. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

