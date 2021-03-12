Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.