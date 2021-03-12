Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €22.00 ($25.88) price target from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.99 ($23.52).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €16.22 ($19.08) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €14.98 and a 200-day moving average of €14.76.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

