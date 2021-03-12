Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €22.50 ($26.47) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.99 ($23.52).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.22 ($19.08) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.98 and a 200 day moving average of €14.76.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

