Dev Protocol Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $507,320.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $5.29 or 0.00009338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,782,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,712 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.