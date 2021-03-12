Devery Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. Devery has a market cap of $392,693.82 and approximately $3,661.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Devery has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00049514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.78 or 0.00649342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00037255 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Devery

