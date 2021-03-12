DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 200.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $362.94 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,654 shares of company stock worth $26,380,350. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

