DexKit Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. One DexKit token can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00003633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DexKit has traded up 92.8% against the dollar. DexKit has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.31 or 0.00490787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00063328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.62 or 0.00565388 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00077299 BTC.

About DexKit

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,898 tokens. The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit . The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com

