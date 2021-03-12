Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.79.

DXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

DXT stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.18. 300,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,148. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$400.89 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.75.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

