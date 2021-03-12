DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Trading Up 6.8%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 156,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 166,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Several research analysts have commented on DMAC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $182.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 478,040 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 571,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.