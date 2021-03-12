DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,032. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 84,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,653 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

