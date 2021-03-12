Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the February 11th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diginex in the fourth quarter worth $10,264,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Diginex in the fourth quarter worth $4,469,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diginex in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diginex in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQOS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. 11,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.76. Diginex has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $490.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

