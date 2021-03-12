Digital Gold Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $782,622.54 and $400,092.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $57.85 or 0.00102188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.95 or 0.00462748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00049939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.00555960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

