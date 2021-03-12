Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Mizuho

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

NYSE:DLR opened at $134.85 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,580 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,213. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

