DigitalNote One Day Trading Volume Reaches $341,621.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $11.34 million and $341,621.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.88 or 0.00387004 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,032,815,548 coins and its circulating supply is 4,880,392,394 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

