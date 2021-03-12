Digitex City (DGTX) Trading Down 33.3% This Week

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex City token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00048847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.10 or 0.00648024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 102.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025622 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035816 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

