Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00663070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.