Dimecoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.33 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $229.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007515 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001932 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003341 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00167847 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

