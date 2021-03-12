Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.29.
DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,931. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $84.90.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
