Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Discovery worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.7% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,157,000 after acquiring an additional 276,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 33.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 521,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

