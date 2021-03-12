Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Up 6.2%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.93 and last traded at $71.10. 15,745,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 10,294,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $215,568.36. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,511,845.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

