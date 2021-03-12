DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $225.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.15. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.86 and a beta of 0.88.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at $20,333,428.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DocuSign by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in DocuSign by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

