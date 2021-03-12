DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOCU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.16.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $225.22 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of -190.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

