DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.16.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $225.22 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.55 and a 200-day moving average of $228.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.86 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,856,082 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

