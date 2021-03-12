DODO Price Tops $3.41 on Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One DODO token can currently be purchased for $3.41 or 0.00006028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $339.60 million and $31.70 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DODO has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.95 or 0.00462748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00049939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.00555960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,527,206 tokens. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

