Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0549 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.85 or 0.00372872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000151 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,729,345,278 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

