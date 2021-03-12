Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Lifted by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 7.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $35,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after buying an additional 609,041 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,950,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,840. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.96.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

