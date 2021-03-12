Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.88

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 8427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

