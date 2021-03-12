Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.87

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 6055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.79 million, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

