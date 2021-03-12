Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.87

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 6055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.79 million, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.