Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dover by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dover by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,322. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $133.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

