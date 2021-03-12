DPRating Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, DPRating has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One DPRating token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $505,521.34 and $41,351.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00048379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.72 or 0.00642760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025753 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035236 BTC.

DPRating Profile

RATING is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars.

