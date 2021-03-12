Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOCMF. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Martens has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DOCMF remained flat at $$6.49 on Friday. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

