DREP Market Capitalization Achieves $47.71 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $47.71 million and $7.29 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DREP has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,987,310,666 coins and its circulating supply is 3,974,474,965 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

