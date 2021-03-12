Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.61 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $58.61 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.83 or 0.00461369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.00541085 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00077036 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.