Dusk Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.02 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $104.02 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00050515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00658136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.