Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $530,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report $530,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $460,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $1.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $1.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $3.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 542.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DYAI opened at $5.15 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $141.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

