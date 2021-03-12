Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 174.3% from the February 11th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of DLNG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 240,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,948. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

