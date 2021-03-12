Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.26. 240,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 126,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

