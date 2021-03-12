Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 324.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 67.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

SEE stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

