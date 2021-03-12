Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.04 Million in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sanmina by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sanmina by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sanmina by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 134,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

